Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Northampton strike late to beat fellow promotion chasers Exeter

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.55pm
Northampton sealed a big win at Exeter (David Davies/PA)
Northampton sealed a big win at Exeter (David Davies/PA)

Northampton ended Exeter’s 20-match unbeaten home record in all competitions with a controversial 2-1 win at St James Park.

Mitch Pinnock touched in Sam Hoskins’ free kick in the 74th minute to settle the game, but Exeter were left fuming at the award of the free kick.

The first chance of the game fell Exeter’s way when a long throw was inadvertently headed towards his own goal by Fraser Horsfall, but Liam Roberts was there to spare his blushes.

Northampton’s Paul Lewis then headed a good chance straight at Cam Dawson, but the deadlock was broken on 34 minutes.

Ali Koiki saw his initial shot well saved but the rebound came to Jack Sowerby and his shot took a big deflection before nestling in the net.

Danny Rose should have made it 2-0 but blasted over the bar and Northampton paid the price for missed chances as Exeter equalised on 50 minutes as Josh Key crossed for Amond to head in from close range.

Exeter were on top, but fell behind when Pinnock’s touch went in off the far post.

The Grecians had a chance to equalise at the death but Josh Coley missed a sitter from a yard out.

More from The Courier