Northampton strike late to beat fellow promotion chasers Exeter

Northampton ended Exeter’s 20-match unbeaten home record in all competitions with a controversial 2-1 win at St James Park.

Mitch Pinnock touched in Sam Hoskins’ free kick in the 74th minute to settle the game, but Exeter were left fuming at the award of the free kick.

The first chance of the game fell Exeter’s way when a long throw was inadvertently headed towards his own goal by Fraser Horsfall, but Liam Roberts was there to spare his blushes.

Northampton’s Paul Lewis then headed a good chance straight at Cam Dawson, but the deadlock was broken on 34 minutes.

Ali Koiki saw his initial shot well saved but the rebound came to Jack Sowerby and his shot took a big deflection before nestling in the net.

Danny Rose should have made it 2-0 but blasted over the bar and Northampton paid the price for missed chances as Exeter equalised on 50 minutes as Josh Key crossed for Amond to head in from close range.

Exeter were on top, but fell behind when Pinnock’s touch went in off the far post.

The Grecians had a chance to equalise at the death but Josh Coley missed a sitter from a yard out.