Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Walsall held by Crawley

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 9.57pm
Tom Nichols equalised for Crawley at Walsall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tom Nichols equalised for Crawley at Walsall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Out-of-form pair Walsall and Crawley battled out a 1-1 draw at a windswept Banks’s Stadium.

Both goals came in the final four minutes of the first half as Crawley’s Tom Nichols cancelled out Brendan Kiernan’s opener for Walsall.

Each side fashioned early chances with James Tilley steering over first time from Nichols’ cross for Crawley before Town keeper Glenn Morris foiled Kiernan’s effort from an acute angle.

The lively Nichols then shot just wide on the turn but Walsall went ahead in the 41st minute when Kiernan coolly clipped a fine finish over Morris from Emmanuel Osadebe’s through ball.

Crawley levelled in first-half stoppage time as George Francomb robbed a dithering Jack Earing and crossed for a stretching Nichols to stab home on the volley.

Walsall should have regained the lead just after the hour but Rollin Menayese’s weak close-range shot was cleared off the line by Tony Craig before Morris tipped over Osadebe’s fierce 25-yarder.

Neither side could find a winner to leave Walsall 12th with one victory in eight and Crawley, in 18th, with one win in 10.

More from The Courier