Sport

Kane Ferdinand earns Maidenhead a point against his former club Southend

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.01pm
Southend and Maidenhead drew 1-1 at Roots Hall (John Walton/PA)
Former Southend midfielder Kane Ferdinand came back to haunt the Blues as his second-half goal ensured Maidenhead took home a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Roots Hall.

Chances were few and far between in the first half but the hosts came closest to opening the scoring when James Holden denied Louis Walsh after a superb pass from from Zak Brunt.

Southend broke the deadlock through Rhys Murphy with five minutes of the first half to play. Sam Dalby picked out Murphy and he turned and slotted the ball past Brunt.

Maidenhead went close to an equaliser with 20 minutes left when Josh Kelly’s cross hit Murphy on the line before goalkeeper Steve Arnold cleared the ball away from danger.

Shortly afterwards the visitors had their deserved equaliser when Ferdinand fired home from just outside the area to level things up.

The draw sees both sides remain in the National League relegation places.

