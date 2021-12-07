Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Rotherham extend unbeaten run to 19 games with win over Gillingham

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.01pm
Freddie Ladapo, right, opens the scoring for Rotherham (Tim Goode/PA)
Freddie Ladapo, right, opens the scoring for Rotherham (Tim Goode/PA)

Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to 19 games after coming from behind to smash 10-man Gillingham 5-1 in Sky Bet League One.

The table-toppers conceded an early goal but comfortably rallied to brush aside former boss Steve Evans’ side.

The visitors took a fifth-minute lead with Olly Lee turning in emphatically from Ryan Jackson’s right-wing centre.

The leveller came in the 38th minute through Freddie Ladapo, who bundled in after a mix-up from a long punt upfield.

Rotherham ensured they went in at the break ahead with Mickel Miller volleying in from the edge of the box on 45 minutes.

The third came in the 59th minute with Rotherham awarded a penalty after Michael Ihiekwe was pulled down in the box. Dan Barlaser smashed past Aaron Chapman.

Barlaser was given another chance to score from the spot but this time he blasted against the bar after Jackson was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Chiedozie Ogbene.

The midfielder did get his second on 81 minutes after lashing in on the angle from Joshua Kayode’s pass.

Ogbene rounded off the scoring in the 89th minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

More from The Courier