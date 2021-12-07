Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matty Dolan makes Sutton pay penalty as Newport nick late winner

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.05pm
Matt Dolan netted a stoppage-time winner for Newport against Sutton (Nick Potts/PA)
Matt Dolan netted a stoppage-time winner for Newport against Sutton (Nick Potts/PA)

Matty Dolan’s stoppage-time penalty saw Newport come from behind to beat 10-man Sutton 3-2 in their League Two clash at Rodney Parade.

David Ajiboye’s two stunning goals either side of a red card for away captain Craig Eastmond gave Sutton a 2-0 half-time lead against the run of play.

But James Rowberry’s Exiles came roaring back in the second half to make use of their numerical advantage and Lewis Collins and Courtney Baker-Richardson levelled things up.

Collins was then bundled over in the box in four minutes of added time and Dolan won it.

Ajiboye’s slaloming run and finish saw him beat four Exiles defenders to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

It was so good his Sutton team-mates went mad with their celebrations, midfielder Rob Milsom somehow losing his shorts in the melee.

Sutton had Eastmond sent off for a nasty tackle on Robbie Willmott but their winger came up trumps once more three minutes before the break.

Ajiboye again cut in from the right and made a fool of Newport left-back Ryan Haynes for a second time before curling his shot into the far corner, this time with his left foot.

Haynes suffered humiliation as he was subbed at half-time but Newport came roaring back without him as Collins and Baker-Richardson found the net.

Newport dominated the second half and finally grabbed a winner when Collins was fouled in the box in added time and Dolan slotted home.

More from The Courier