Goals from Craig Johnston and Graham Webster send Montrose second By Press Association December 7 2021, 10.09pm Montrose ran out 2-1 winners over Airdrie (Laurence Griffiths/PA) Montrose moved back up to second in Cinch League One after goals from Craig Johnston and Graham Webster either side of half-time helped them beat Airdrie 2-1 at Links Park. The hosts broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Johnston calmly tucked a cross past goalkeeper Max Currie. Airdrie levelled things up with 10 minutes of the first half to play when Kerr McInroy's corner appeared to sneak in at the front post. Midway through the second half Montrose regained their advantage through Webster's curling free-kick after Callum Fordyce brought down Blair Lyons outside the area. Montrose stretched their unbeaten league run to nine games, moving three points behind leaders Cove Rangers, while Airdrie suffered their second consecutive defeat.