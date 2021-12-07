Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goals from Craig Johnston and Graham Webster send Montrose second

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.09pm
Montrose ran out 2-1 winners over Airdrie (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Montrose moved back up to second in Cinch League One after goals from Craig Johnston and Graham Webster either side of half-time helped them beat Airdrie 2-1 at Links Park.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the 20th minute when Johnston calmly tucked a cross past goalkeeper Max Currie.

Airdrie levelled things up with 10 minutes of the first half to play when Kerr McInroy’s corner appeared to sneak in at the front post.

Midway through the second half Montrose regained their advantage through Webster’s curling free-kick after Callum Fordyce brought down Blair Lyons outside the area.

Montrose stretched their unbeaten league run to nine games, moving three points behind leaders Cove Rangers, while Airdrie suffered their second consecutive defeat.

