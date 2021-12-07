Leyton Orient hit Swindon for four

An error occurred. Please try again.

Strikers Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith netted two goals apiece as Leyton Orient thrashed Swindon 4-1.

Orient suffered a blow in the warm-up when Hector Kyprianou was injured and had to replaced in the starting line-up by Darren Pratley but they took the lead in the 19th minute.

Shad Ogie picked out Tom James with a long cross-field pass and the wing-back drilled in a cross for Drinan to rifle home his 13th goal of the campaign.

Swindon equalised after 42 minutes when they hit Orient on the break following a corner for the hosts and Ellis Iandolo crossed into the box where the unmarked Harry McKirdy headed into the net.

The O’s scored twice in six second-half minutes to get a firm foothold on the game with Theo Archibald the creator on both occasions.

Firstly he delivered a superb cross for Drinan to net just before the hour then following a set-piece, he collected the ball and picked out Smith who tucked the ball away.

In the 82nd minute Smith added his second of the night and his 13th of the season when he nodded into the net after a Drinan shot had been parried by goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott but the ball fell straight to Smith.