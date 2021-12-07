Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leyton Orient hit Swindon for four

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.11pm
Aaron Drinan scored twice as Leyton Orient beat Swindon 4-1 (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Aaron Drinan scored twice as Leyton Orient beat Swindon 4-1 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Strikers Aaron Drinan and Harry Smith netted two goals apiece as Leyton Orient thrashed Swindon 4-1.

Orient suffered a blow in the warm-up when Hector Kyprianou was injured and had to replaced in the starting line-up by Darren Pratley but they took the lead in the 19th minute.

Shad Ogie picked out Tom James with a  long cross-field pass and the wing-back drilled in a cross for Drinan to rifle home his 13th goal of the campaign.

Swindon equalised after 42 minutes when they hit Orient on the break following a corner for the hosts and Ellis Iandolo crossed into the box where the unmarked Harry McKirdy headed into the net.

The O’s scored twice in six second-half minutes to get a firm foothold on the game with Theo Archibald the creator on both occasions.

Firstly he  delivered a superb cross for Drinan to net just before the hour then following a set-piece, he collected the ball and picked out Smith who tucked the ball away.

In the 82nd minute Smith added his second of the night and his 13th of the season when he nodded into the net after a Drinan shot had been parried by goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott but the ball fell straight to Smith.

