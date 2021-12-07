Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Portsmouth fail to punish 10-man Sheffield Wednesday

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.21pm
Massimo Luongo was sent off for Sheffield Wednesday at Portsmouth (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Massimo Luongo was sent off as Portsmouth were held to a frantic 0-0 draw by 10-man Sheffield Wednesday at Fratton Park.

Australian Luongo was shown a straight red card for a late lunge on Republic of Ireland midfielder Ronan Curtis 21 minutes from time.

Pompey could not take advantage though as goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell produced a man-of-the-match display for the visitors.

Pompey had the better of the first half and striker George Hirst wasted a golden chance when he shot straight at Peacock-Farrell.

Curtis was also denied by a smart save down low to his left from the Northern Ireland international before the interval.

Peacock-Farrell made another good save to keep out Reece Hackett’s long-range effort 10 minutes into the second half.

Luongo’s dismissal gave Portsmouth extra hope of breaking the deadlock but Wednesday held on for their sixth away draw of the season.

