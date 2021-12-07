Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harrison Biggins at the double as Fleetwood beat 10-man Bolton

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.21pm
Harrison Biggins fired Fleetwood to victory
Harrison Biggins fired Fleetwood to victory

Harrison Biggins earned Stephen Crainey his first win as interim boss as Fleetwood blew Bolton away 3-0 in Sky Bet League One.

With Wanderers down to 10 men after skipper Ricardo Santos’s 72nd-minute dismissal for bringing down Callum Morton, teenager Biggins came of age.

He added to Ged Garner’s sixth-minute opener after 76 minutes and netted his third goal in two games two minutes later.

Fleetwood had not won in 11 games since beating Crewe by the same scoreline on October 16.

Bolton had a first-half effort by Eoin Doyle disallowed for offside while Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns made several vital saves.

But on a night when a duck, floodlight malfunction and scoreboard damage stopped play in the opening period, the Cod Army were full value for their three points.

