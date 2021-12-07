Jon Brady delighted with Northampton for ending Exeter’s dominant home run

Northampton boss Jon Brady said his players did what they set out to do by ending Exeter’s 20-match unbeaten home record with a 2-1 win at St James Park.

Jack Sowerby’s deflected shot put the Cobblers in front, but Padraig Amond headed Exeter level five minutes after the restart.

However, Northampton won it on 74 minutes when they were awarded a soft free kick that Exeter felt shouldn’t have been given and Mitch Pinnock got the slightest of touches to Sam Hoskins’ delivery to guide it in off the far post.

“It is nice to break a record. They haven’t lost since March and that is what we were here to achieve tonight and, for the first team to win here since March, is a really strong win,” he said.

“It was important that we unbalanced them and made them feel uncomfortable at their place.

“I thought we did in the first half. I would say both teams felt uncomfortable against the wind and we found it difficult to come out against the wind in the second half. We conceded and, for us to then get the goal from the set piece, was nice to see.

“We found a little gap and Mitch ghosted through and got a great touch on the ball so that was important to get back on top. It shows the resilience and character and everyone to a man worked hard and it was so pleasing.

“Both teams had a few chances. We had some great chances. Overall I felt we deserved it and great to come away with three points.”

Exeter were perhaps unfortunate to lose as they were the better side over 90 minutes and manager Matt Taylor was frustrated with the conceding of the second goal.

“I’m more disappointed than frustrated with the result but frustrated that we got ourselves back into the game with a strong second-half performance,” Taylor said.

“It was difficult conditions first half and it was a goal almost out of nothing, a set piece goal which we have to defend better and take a little bit of knowledge that we need to put that into our game as well.

“I don’t want to talk about referees, but it wasn’t a free kick. When it gets given, we have to defend it better and defend the goal kick that led to it better.

“Within two or three touches, they have an opportunity to put the ball in our box, so I am frustrated and I thought we were outgunned in terms of the physical aspect as well.

“It was difficult for us first half with the conditions as they were and Northampton found it difficult second half.

“We didn’t have any real joy but second half, we were in the ascendancy. The frustration is that their second goal was one of the few moments that the ball was in our penalty box.”