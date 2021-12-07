Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James Rowberry relieved after Newport’s dramatic “rollercoaster” win over Sutton

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.41pm
James Rowberry admitted Newport’s dramatic win over Sutton was a rollercoaster ride (Mike Egerton/PA)
Newport manager James Rowberry admitted his team’s 3-2 win had been a “rollercoaster” while Sutton head coach Matt Gray was left feeling “physically sick” by the last-gasp defeat.

In a see-saw League Two encounter on a freezing cold Rodney Parade night, Sutton went to the break 2-0 to the good despite a red card for their captain Craig Eastmond.

Two stunning goals from winger David Ajiboye either side of Eastmond’s dismissal gave the visitors a lead but Newport came roaring back.

Lewis Collins’ stunner and then a Courtney Baker-Richardson effort levelled the scores before in the third of four added minutes, Collins was felled in the box.

Newport captain Matty Dolan stepped up to win a dramatic game from the penalty spot.

Rowberry said: “I don’t know what my heart rate was during that game. We had a really disappointing first half which we dominated. They had two shots and scored two goals.

“We changed a few things around tactically at half-time and it worked.

“I’m really pleased for Lewis. I said to him at half-time he’s had an up-and-down time this season but credit to him and he should be proud of himself.

“I know what he’s capable of and to see a Newport lad on the pitch pleased me no end. I was pleased the captain stepped up at the end and scored.

“That was my ninth game as a manager and that was a rollercoaster because the goals we conceded were so disappointing.”

Ajiboye made a fool of Newport left-back Ryan Haynes for both his first-half goals as he cut in from the right wing to fire home.

In between the two strikes, Eastmond tackled Newport’s Robbie Willmott. He touched the ball but his follow through was dangerous.

Gray said of the red card: “I haven’t seen it back but he got the ball. Was he stretching and was there a follow through? Potentially, but for me it was extremely soft.”

Rowberry ruthlessly substituted Haynes at half-time and it worked as Collins fired home from 25 yards and Baker-Richardson grabbed a scruffy equaliser before Dolan won it at the death.

Gray added: “I’d have taken a point before the game, let alone how it panned out. I don’t want it to sound like sour grapes but we have so many injuries at the moment and a depleted squad.

“The game was a little bit end-to-end. We took the lead with a great goal and then went down to 10 men.

“After that, of course they are going to have a lot of possession but when you break down their goals, one was a screamer from 25 yards, one bounced in off the ground and the one in injury time makes me feel physically sick. It’s not for me, it’s for the players.

“It looked like a penalty to me and it was a bit clumsy.”

