Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Warne hails ‘dominant’ Rotherham after extending unbeaten run to 19 games

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.41pm
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Rotherham manager Paul Warne felt his rampant side could have scored even more in their 5-1 hammering of Gillingham.

Warne’s team are now 19 games unbeaten but had to come from behind to smash former manager Steve Evans’ side, who were also reduced to 10 men.

The visitors raced ahead on five minutes with their first goal in five games. It came from a well-worked move featuring Stuart O’Keefe and Ryan Jackson, who supplied the cross for Olly Lee to fire in.

The Millers got level on 38 minutes with Freddie Ladapo on hand to poke home after Michael Smith had got behind the Gills defence.

Mickel Miller then volleyed home through a crowd of bodies from the edge of the box on the stroke of half-time.

The points were made safe on 59 minutes with Dan Barlaser making no mistake from the spot after Michael Ihiekwe had been fouled in the box.

Barlaser could have netted a second penalty but he smashed against the crossbar after Jackson had hauled down Chiedozie Ogbene and received a second yellow card in the process.

The midfielder did net his second on 81 minutes with a powerful finish from Joshua Kayode’s ball.

Ogbene rounded off the rout with an emphatic finish from the edge of the box on 89 minutes.

Warne said: “We created enough chances to get significantly more. We were pretty dominant really.

“A couple of times I was waiting for the net to ripple but it didn’t happen. But 5-1 is a good night’s work.

“They all get on and they are all fighting for places. That is what is really driving them on. I think chemistry in the dressing room is essential.

“We are creating chances and some nights you just don’t take them. After 20 minutes I had that sinking feeling that it might be that night.

“We are blessed at the moment. We have all fit players and they’re all pushing one another.”

Gillingham manager Evans said: “In the first 20 minutes we were by far the better side. The 10 minutes before half-time were pivotal and our goalkeeper made a howler and they equalised.

“It’s a different game then. It’s a long second half for us.

“I have no complaints, they’re a terrific side and they could put full internationals on off the bench.

“They’re a really good side and have probably had 40 shots on our goal. They beat us comfortably and missed a load of chances.”

Evans also bemoaned the club’s injury crisis with Max Ehmer and John Akinde forced off.

He added: “Until Max goes off, we were very comfortable. The injuries are unprecedented. In 20 years of football management it’s the most ever.”

More from The Courier