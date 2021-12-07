Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Tisdale admits he has ‘serious work to do’ at Stevenage

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 10.51pm
Paul Tisdale claimed a point from his first league match as Stevenage boss (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Tisdale claimed a point from his first league match as Stevenage boss (Martin Rickett/PA)

Paul Tisdale admitted his Stevenage side have “serious work to do” if they are to climb away from the League Two danger zone following their 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Scunthorpe.

Boro got off to a flyer in the 48-year-old’s first league game in charge as Luke Norris curled home a fine sixth-minute strike but it was quickly cancelled out by Myles Hippolyte’s close-range finish.

Neither side could find a winner in the second half and, having seen his new side knocked out of the FA Cup at non-league Yeovil on Saturday, Tisdale was up front about the scale of the task ahead.

“I’ve been here a week and let’s make no bones about it, we’ve got some serious work to do,” he said.

“That will come from time on the training ground and I’ve got to work out quickly how we can become effective.

“The players are enthusiastic and receptive and they need to be as we have some hard work to do to get our season functioning.

“I’m pleased with the point – I asked for hard work and competitiveness and they showed that. Do I want better in time? I do, but they worked incredibly hard and it’s a point gained.”

Tisdale’s three changes from the side beaten at Huish Park included the return of Norris, who quickly justified his selection with a superb early finish.

His fellow frontman Elliott List twice came close after the break and Boro’s new boss was satisfied with the pair’s contribution.

“Luke played very well today and he’s going to be an important part of our team,” Tisdale added.

“There are lots of parts to our game I want to improve but with Luke and Listy we looked like we could have scored at any moment in the second half.”

Tisdale’s opposite number Keith Hill remains in search of his first win since taking charge at Scunthorpe and called for more bravery from a team yet to claim victory on the road this season.

“I’m pleased with the point but I’d have really liked three,” he said.

“We just didn’t get the bodies or the right players in the box to get us that second goal and both teams would probably say a draw is a fair result.

“I didn’t like the way we started the game and how we conceded the goal. It was poor and too easy.

“We have to work harder to defend our goal and I was extremely disappointed at half time.

“We have to be more competitive – let them take a look at us instead of us looking at them.

“Away from home there’s a ‘hide and seek’ mentality and we have to make sure the players are brave in pursuit of three points. That’s what I’m searching for.”

