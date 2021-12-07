Johnnie Jackson hails “best performance yet” as Charlton ease past Ipswich

An error occurred. Please try again.

Johnnie Jackson felt Charlton produced their most complete performance since he took caretaker charge as they beat Ipswich 2-0 at The Valley.

The Addicks dominated from the opening whistle and it was only the heroics of keeper Christian Walton that stopped Tractor Boys interim manager John McGreal – stepping in after the dismissal of Paul Cook on Saturday – from suffering a really heavy defeat.

Jayden Stockley scored his third goal in two matches, pouncing in the 26th minute when Walton could only parry Conor Washington’s shot back out. It was the striker’s 14th goal in all competitions this season.

Midfielder Alex Gilbey made it 2-0 in the 88th minute, cutting inside George Edmundson before finishing clinically across Walton.

Jackson: “That’s probably the best performance yet – obviously I’ll have to watch it back to make that assessment properly.

“It’s hard just after the game when the emotions are still pumping and the adrenaline is high but we were completely dominant in the game and I was wondering how we aren’t further ahead before we get the second.

“At 1-0 you’re only a lucky deflection, a ricochet or them creating something – because they’ve got good players – away from perhaps it going 1-1.

“I’d have been really, really disappointed with that for my players because they wouldn’t have deserved it for the shift and performance they put in. I’d have been devastated for them.

“We’re improving all the time. We play to Conor’s strengths, we know what his movement is like. It’s not a fluke that he is getting in.

“Jayden’s physicality and Conor’s movement and ability to run on the top line is something we could utilise even more. It’s a big strength for our team.

“It was a great finish from Gilbs. I’m delighted for him because he has been outstanding for me.

“He’s been knocking on the door and had a few chances. He’s been frustrated he hadn’t popped up with a goal.”

Ipswich failed to have a shot on target in a one-sided encounter.

McGreal said: “We were in the game for 20 minutes and then they scored the goal. For me it looked onside but someone is saying it was a little bit tight.

“But after that we lost our way a little bit. We couldn’t get our first pass away and control the ball. There was a little bit of a fear factor.

“Second half we are our own worst enemy. We’re in possession, there is a turnover and just a simple ball puts them clean through.

“That’s been our Achilles heel at times, especially tonight.

“Confidence is a bit of an issue at the moment. You don’t need me to tell you that. But it’s our job to pick it up, training was bubbly yesterday.

“It’s nowhere near good enough to carry us through to get something from the game. Charlton were well worthy winners.

“It’s about trying to instil that bit of belief and energise them.”