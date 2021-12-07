The only way is up for Crewe boss David Artell

David Artell believes Crewe have turned the corner after the 2-0 victory over 10-man Lincoln moved them off the bottom of the League One table.

Mikael Mandron converted two penalties early in the second half and Michael Appleton’s out-of-form side were up against it as defender TJ Eyoma was handed a red card in the 50th minute for giving away the second spot-kick.

The win was Crewe’s second in a row in all competitions and left them four points from safety.

Boss Artell said: “I thought we were comfortable against 11 men but uncomfortable against 10 men for 20 minutes.

“It is probably the worst we’ve played in the last four games. But our performances have been there and if we continue to do that we will pick up results against good sides like Lincoln.

“I thought we looked the most likely to score and we kept the tempo up. I was disappointed with the decision making after the second goal and there were too many shots on our goal.

“It takes the gloss off it a bit. But the lads worked their socks off and if we keep that up we will be OK. I think we have turned the corner.

“The second penalty was a no-brainer, but I would have been disappointed if the first one was given against us. But you get the luck sometimes if you get the ball up into those areas.”

Goalscorer Mandron wasted a first-half chance when firing over after some neat play by Tom Lowery and Oli Finney freed him inside the box.

But he made up for his miss with two cool penalties in the 48th and 52nd minutes, the first awarded by referee Declan Bourne for a foul by Lewis Montsma on Billy Sass-Davies after Crewe launched a long free-kick into the box.

The second was straightforward as Eyoma tripped Ben Knight as he flew into the area via a give-and-go with Lowery.

Lincoln, without a win in their last five games, are now within three points of the drop zone and their manager Appleton said: “The first one was not a penalty. It’s probably the worst decision I’ve seen.

“Our form has concerned me for the last four games and we don’t want to be down there, but we have got a lot of games and points to play for.

“No-one wants to be down where we are, but we are capable of competing in mid-table.

“We played well in the first 20 minutes and I thought we could have been two or three up. But like the last couple of games it is difficult to see how we’ve not scored.”