Darren Moore salutes Bailey Peacock-Farrell after Sheffield Wednesday heroics

By Press Association
December 7 2021, 11.31pm
Bailey Peacock-Farrell helped Sheffield Wednesday earn a point at Portsmouth (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bailey Peacock-Farrell helped Sheffield Wednesday earn a point at Portsmouth (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore hailed goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell after the 10-man Owls earned a 0-0 draw at Portsmouth.

Peacock-Farrell made a number of fine saves as Wednesday survived the dismissal of Massimo Luongo to escape with a point.

Moore said: “Bailey made tonight look easy with his positional sense.

“I’m really pleased with how the game went. It is difficult to come down here with 11 men, let alone 10, so I am delighted with the point.

“The boys stood resilient, were determined and dogged.

“I have no complaints about the red card, he was out of control, but what we are doing is showing togetherness, showing resilience.

“Even with a little bit of adversity in the second half we stuck to our principles and stayed true to ourselves.”

Pompey had the better of the first half and striker George Hirst wasted a golden chance when he shot straight at Peacock-Farrell.

Ronan Curtis was also denied by a smart save down low to his left from Peacock-Farrell, who made another good save to keep out Reece Hackett’s long-range effort.

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley said: “We are really pleased with the performance when you consider the amount that has gone against us in the last 10 days.

“We have had injuries and illness. I thought the intensity and aggression we played at was really good.

“The performance had everything but maybe the final act.

“Their goalkeeper was brilliant all night and some of the saves he made were exceptional.”

