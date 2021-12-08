Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

On this day in 2004: Harry Redknapp crosses south coast to join Southampton

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 6.05am
Harry Redknapp and then-Southampton chairman Rupert Lowe after the manager’s appointment (Chris Ison/PA)
Harry Redknapp and then-Southampton chairman Rupert Lowe after the manager’s appointment (Chris Ison/PA)

Harry Redknapp crossed the south coast divide on this day in 2004.

Just two weeks after leaving Portsmouth, Redknapp joined bitter rivals Southampton.

The now 74-year-old quit Pompey after he fell out with chairman Milan Mandaric following the appointment of Velimir Zajec as director of football before moving to St Mary’s.

Redknapp spent a year at Southampton but was unable to save them from relegation to the Championship in 2004-05.

“It was a crazy move. I didn’t realise the hate between them,” he since said.

Soccer – FA Cup – Southampton v Portsmouth – St Mary’s
Portsmouth fans made their feelings known about Redknapp’s move. (Neil Munns/PA)

He eventually rejoined Pompey on December 7, 2005, and helped them beat relegation from the Premier League.

The future Tottenham boss then guided the club to FA Cup success in 2008 and is the last English manager to win a major English trophy.

He joined Spurs later that year before leaving White Hart Lane in 2012, while he went on to manage QPR, Jordan and Birmingham.

More from The Courier