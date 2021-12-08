Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Magician’ Finn Russell could ‘cast pretty wicked spell’ on Northampton

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.41am
Finn Russell is a ‘bit of a magician’, according to the Northampton boss (Jane Barlow/PA)
Northampton boss Chris Boyd has described Scotland star Finn Russell as “a bit of a magician” ahead of Friday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Racing 92.

Saints host the French heavyweights in what should be an intriguing contest, with Boyd’s team looking to make an immediate statement.

And while Racing’s recent domestic form is poor – three successive Top 14 defeats since beating Toulouse last month – their European pedigree is unquestioned.

Scotland v Japan – Autumn International – BT Murrayfield Stadium
Scotland and Racing 92 fly-half Finn Russell (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Although the Parisians have not won the tournament, they are three-time finalists and reached the knockout phase seven times in the last eight seasons.

There are star names sprinkled through the Racing squad, but none more influential than fly-half Russell, who has a world-class ability to unlock opposition defences.

“You know, for a quarterback or a 10, often the ride that they get from the guys from one to eight makes a significant difference,” Northampton rugby director Boyd said.

“So, you know, front-foot ball and the speed of the ball in territories, there are a whole load of factors in that.

“But Russell is obviously a bit of a magician, and when he is on his game, he can cast a pretty wicked spell.

“They are chock-full of quality individuals, and so that means if they get their game right they are potentially a fantastic side.

“We’ve got to find ways to impose ourselves on the game, try and control parts of the game and try and control momentum.

“And probably more importantly, when we get some opportunities, we’ve got to try and nail them and put some pressure on.

“We are not fooling ourselves – it’s going to be a big ask – but we are looking forward to the challenge.”

Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership form has proved solid enough to send them into Europe holding on to third place, having racked up 76 points in seeing off Bristol and Bath during the past fortnight.

Europe, though, has proved a mixed bag, with one quarter-final appearance in their last four campaigns.

“If we can put our best side out, or close to our best side, we think we are in with the hunt,” Boyd added.

“There will be some twists and turns over the next four or five months undoubtedly before the final, and I doubt that the two teams on paper or the two teams on form will end up as the two teams that play in the final.

“For us, if we can stay fit and healthy, then I think we’ve got our best chance.

“We know that if you want to have a chance in the competition, you’ve probably got to do reasonably well in your home matches to pick up some valuable points.

“If we are serious about being a contender, then you have probably got to win your games at home.”

