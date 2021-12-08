Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst toasts long-time friendship with Lyon chief Peter Bosz

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 11.51am
Lyon manager Peter Bosz influenced Giovanni Van Bronckhorst (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will come up against a long-time friend when Rangers visit Lyon on Thursday.

The Dutchman revealed that the French club’s manager Peter Bosz has been a constant thread throughout his career, since they were both Feyenoord players.

Lyon are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League as Group A winners while Scottish champions Rangers will go into the knockout round play-offs after clinching second place against Sparta Prague last month.

Ahead of the dead rubber in France, Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst spoke about the man who “has been there almost my whole career”.

The former Feyenoord head coach said: “When I was a young player coming through the Feyenoord academy Peter Bosz was captain of the team and he really welcomed me in the squad and was very helpful.

“After that he was the technical director of Feyenoord when I came back in 2007 after my time at Barcelona so I had a lot of conversations with him about the future of Feyenoord and my role in that.

“Of course being a head coach now we played a lot against each other, when he was at Heracles and Vitesse Arnhem and even with Ajax so I have really enjoyed our friendship over the years and for me he has been there almost all my career.”

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder John Lundstram, who played in the 2-0 defeat by Lyon at Ibrox, is taking no notice of the Les Gones’ domestic form of two wins from their last five.

He said: “We are under no illusion about how much of a good team this Lyon team are, we saw that at Ibrox a couple of months back.

“It was a tough night although I thought we did quite well on the night but couldn’t quite get the goals we wanted.

“They have some massive individual quality throughout the team and so we are under no illusions, it is going to be a tough game.”

