Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Armed robbers assault Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish and threaten his wife

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 5.11pm Updated: December 8 2021, 5.47pm
Mark Cavendish said his family are “extremely distressed” after a group of armed burglars assaulted him and threatened his wife in a raid (Steven Paston/PA)
Mark Cavendish said his family are “extremely distressed” after a group of armed burglars assaulted him and threatened his wife in a raid (Steven Paston/PA)

Tour de France and Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish said his family are “extremely distressed” after a group of masked robbers assaulted him and threatened his wife in a knifepoint raid while his children were in the house.

Four intruders entered Cavendish’s home in the Ongar area of Essex in what police described as a “targeted incident” in the early hours of November 27, as he was recovering from significant injuries from a crash at a track event in Belgium.

Essex Police said the group assaulted Cavendish, 36, and threatened his wife Peta in the presence of their young children.

Mark Cavendish burgled
Essex Police released images of suspects following a burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish in the Ongar area. (Essex Police/ PA)

The sportsman said in an Instagram post that the “four masked and armed men forced their way into our home as we slept, threatened my wife and children and violently attacked me”.

“At knifepoint they proceeded to ransack our belongings,” he said.

None of the family sustained serious injuries and the burglars left, stealing a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches, the force said.