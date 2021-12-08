Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thomas Frank claims Brentford number one in Premier League for containing Covid

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 5.17pm
Thomas Frank says Brentford could not do anymore in the fight against coronavirus (Nick Potts/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank claims his club are “maybe number one in the Premier League” at safeguarding against Covid-19.

Tottenham have confirmed eight players and five staff members have tested positive as they prepare for their Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday night.

Frank was without striker Ivan Toney due to coronavirus for Sunday’s Premier League draw at Leeds, while Mads Bech Sorensen is back in contention for Friday’s home game against Watford after recently testing positive.

“I don’t think there’s much you can do to be fair,” Frank said. “We do of course take all our precautions.

“I’m pretty sure from what I’m listening to, around the different clubs, maybe we are number one in the Premier League in terms of trying to avoid Covid.

“It’s not the same that we can’t have any cases, as you’ve just seen with Ivan, but we’re definitely doing everything we can.

“We know it can come from anywhere, but in that perspective we do a lot of good things, and then if you have a positive case you need to react.”

Frank does not expect any major disruption to fixtures following the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant.

He said: “Not another stoppage of the season, or another lockdown, no. I think the UK and other countries of the world are better prepared this time and we’re in a better place.

“It’s a reality. We need to face it and behave accordingly and that’s what we’ll do. We’ll be ready for Friday.”

Brentford, 13th in the table, have won only one of their last eight Premier League games having made an impressive start to their first season back in the top flight for 74 years.

They were denied all three points at Leeds on Sunday by Patrick Bamford’s stoppage-time equaliser and will be bidding to climb seven points clear of Claudio Ranieri’s Watford with a fifth league win of the season.

When asked to assess life in the Premier League so far, Frank said: “Good fun!

“We enjoy it. We enjoy every day. Of course we know we’re the new boys in town and we like to do what we can to be an asset to the Premier League.

“We’re enjoying it and we want to try and improve every single day.”

The Bees will be without Toney for a second successive match and the suspended Sergi Canos, who scored one and assisted another at Leeds.

Finland forward Marcus Forss could make his second Premier League start in their absence and Frank confirmed all the other players named in Sunday’s squad, plus Danish defender Sorensen, were available.