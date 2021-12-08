Three-match ban for Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee United midfielder Calum Butcher faces a three-game suspension after deciding not to contest a Scottish Football Association charge for his challenge on Celtic’s David Turnbull.

The 30-year-old was shown a yellow card by referee Don Robertson when he caught his opponent with a reckless lunge during the visitors’ 3-0 win at Tannadice.

However, a change to the SFA’s disciplinary rules earlier this year means compliance officer Andrew Phillips now has the power to recommend more severe sanctions for incidents dealt with by the match officials at the time.

Butcher duly received a notice of complaint earlier this week after a panel of three former referees viewed it as violent conduct.

After opting not to contest it, he will serve a two-match ban for Sunday’s offence, with a further game added due to the fact he has gone through the disciplinary threshold.

Butcher will sit out United’s games at home to Livingston this Saturday, away to Rangers the following weekend and then the visit of Hibernian on Boxing Day.

He was only back in the team on Sunday after missing two games through suspension following his red card against Aberdeen last month.