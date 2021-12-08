Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thelo Aasgaard hits injury-time winner for Wigan against Shrewsbury

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 9.55pm
Shrewsbury held high-flying Wigan (Tim Markland/PA)
Thelo Aasgaard’s stoppage-time winner sent Wigan level on points with Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham – with a game in hand – after a 2-1 win over plucky Shrewsbury at the DW Stadium.

Wigan made a dream start with Tendayi Darikwa volleying home James McClean’s cross inside two minutes.

But Shrewsbury never looked like a side struggling near the foot of the table and almost levelled straight away.

Josh Daniels got his head to a left-wing corner and Wigan were indebted to Ireland midfielder McClean for heading off the line with Ben Amos beaten.

At the other end, McClean might have done better when he scuffed a right-foot shot after good work from Will Keane and Callum Lang.

And the Shrews took full advantage six minutes before half-time when Daniel Udoh’s shot was touched in on the line by Ryan Bowman.

Shrewsbury managed to keep Wigan at arm’s length in the second period, with Lang – a former Town loanee – seeing a shot well saved by Marosi.

But Wigan never gave up the fight and, in the second of six added minutes, substitute Aasgaard fired home from 25 yards to secure all three points.

