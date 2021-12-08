Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Grant secures draw in Steven Schumacher’s first game as Plymouth boss

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.07pm
Conor Grant equalised for Plymouth (David Davies/PA)
Conor Grant’s second-half equaliser rescued a point for new Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher as his side drew 1-1 with MK Dons.

Fresh from being unveiled as Argyle’s manager following the departure of Ryan Lowe to Preston, Schumacher’s first game in charge ended a run of three straight League One defeats and retained his team’s place in the play-off places.

The Dons led inside 21 minutes when busy frontman Scott Twine played Tennai Watson through on goal before the former AFC Wimbledon wing-back slotted home past Argyle keeper Mike Cooper to record his first career goal.

The visitors equalised just after the hour when the Dons failed to clear their lines, and the ball fell to the feet of Grant, who smashed past a crowd of bodies and Dons keeper Andrew Fisher to net his fifth league goal of the season.

Both sides struck the woodwork late on, first through the hosts’ Mohamed Eisa and then Argyle’s Jordon Garrick.

