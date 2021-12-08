Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hibernian fans justified in venting fury after Livingston defeat – Jack Ross

By Press Association
December 8 2021, 10.53pm
Hibernian manager Jack Ross came under fire after his side’s defeat at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hibernian manager Jack Ross came under fire after his side’s defeat at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Ross admitted Hibernian fans were fully justified in venting their fury after his side suffered a seventh defeat in nine cinch Premiership matches away to Livingston.

The beleaguered Easter Road side lost 1-0 courtesy of Jack McMillan’s first-half goal on a night when they had defenders Paul McGinn and Paul Hanlon sent off for second bookable offences in the closing five minutes.

A section of the travelling support called for Ross’ head at the end, but the former Sunderland manager was philosophical regarding the tirade that came his way.

He said: “It’s part of the job. I have done this for nearly 300 games now. By and large I have had pretty positive times as a manager.

“You know you will get criticised and that criticism grows when you are not producing positive results. We’re not doing that right now.

“There’s times where I would be more defensive if I felt the performance was good because everyone judges it on the end result. But tonight all the criticism I receive will be justified because I am in charge of that team.

“That level of performance was not good enough so the criticism should fall upon me.

“We were not good enough in all aspects of our play.

“We started the game well up to the concession of the goal.

“I know we had the immediate chance to equalise (with a penalty, missed by Martin Boyle) but our reaction to losing the goal for the rest of the game isn’t good enough in all aspects – energy, intensity, quality, discipline.

“That all falls on my shoulders. I own it. It’s my team and the team that was on the park for 60 to 70 minutes is nowhere near good enough to win games in the Premiership.”

Livingston boss David Martindale was relieved that some dubious refereeing decisions did not cost his side their victory.

Straight after the Lions went ahead, Hibs missed a contentious penalty after Martin Boyle appeared to go down too easily under a challenge from Tom Parkes.

And later in the game Livingston were adamant Hanlon should have been shown a straight red card for clattering into Andrew Shinnie when he was clean through on goal.

Asked about the Hibs penalty award, Martindale said: “I’ve not watched it back so I’m only going on what people are telling me but the one that was given wasn’t a penalty. Boyle stood on Tom Parkes.

“But there was another one they didn’t get (on Josh Campbell) that probably was a penalty so it’s probably evened itself out a bit.

“I don’t think the ref had any choice but to give the double yellows (to McGinn and Hanlon in the closing stages) but the one on Shinnie (from Hanlon) was a straight red.

“The referee has come out and said he’s sorry if he got it wrong so I’ve genuinely not got a problem with that.

“It is a big win and we are up to ninth now.”

More from The Courier