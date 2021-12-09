Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Georginio Wijnaldum angling for Premier League return

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 5.57am
Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly open to a Premier League return (Jon Super/PA)
Georginio Wijnaldum is reportedly open to a Premier League return (Jon Super/PA)

What the papers say

Georginio Wijnaldum is believed to be open to a loan move back to the Premier League in January, with Arsenal tipped as among the clubs interested in a potential deal for the 31-year-old. The Daily Mail, citing a report from Sky Sports, says that despite the midfielder’s interest in seeking more playing time elsewhere, Paris St Germain are unwilling to let the midfielder leave.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – The Mind Series – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny is on Newcastle’s radar (John Walton/PA)

The Daily Mail also reports Mohamed Elneny features on Newcastle’s shortlist of January transfer targets. The Magpies are believed to be keen on the Arsenal midfielder, who is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium at the end of this season, while Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly and Tottenham ’s Joe Rodon have also been discussed.

Bolton Wanderers v Liverpool U21 – Papa John’s Trophy – Northern Group D – University of Bolton Stadium
West Ham are considering a move for Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips (Tim Goode/PA)

West Ham are weighing a move for Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips, according to the Evening Standard. The 24-year-old is being lined up as potential cover for Kurt Zouma, who faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The Sun reports Arsenal are hoping to secure a deal for Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski. The paper, citing La Repubblica, says the club is sending representatives to Italy to try and convince the 21-year-old to join Mikel Arteta’s men.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Juventus v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Group H – Allianz Stadium
Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are chasing Chelsea’s Cesar Azpilicueta (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)

Cesar Azpilicueta: Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have expressed an interest in the Chelsea defender, according to Eurosport.

Sven Botman: Sky Sports Italia reports AC Milan have joined Liverpool and Newcastle in pursuit of the Lille defender.

More from The Courier