Newport hope Dom Telford fit enough to feature against Port Vale

An error occurred. Please try again.

Newport boss James Rowberry is hopeful top scorer Dom Telford will return to face Port Vale on Saturday after a spell out with coronavirus.

The striker, who has scored 14 goals this season and 11 in his last seven Sky Bet League Two appearances, missed Tuesday’s 3-2 comeback victory over Sutton.

Lewis Collins came in for Telford in midweek and scored to give Rowberry food for thought.

Newport reverted to a back four at half-time against Sutton, with Aaron Lewis replacing left wing-back Ryan Haynes, and Rowberry could stick with a winning formula.

Vale, meanwhile, are facing an injury crisis up front with five forwards potentially missing for the trip to Rodney Parade.

Devante Rodney had to go off six minutes into the second half of Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers with a back problem.

Midfielder Ben Garrity could step in up top again but Rodney’s injury makes him the latest striker on the casualty list, joining Jamie Proctor, James Wilson, George Lloyd and David Amoo.

Dave Worrall was also forced off at half-time against Rovers with a shoulder injury and the midfielder will be assessed.