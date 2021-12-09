Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Newport hope Dom Telford fit enough to feature against Port Vale

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 11.03am
Dominic Telford, left, and Newport manager James Rowberry (John Walton/PA)
Dominic Telford, left, and Newport manager James Rowberry (John Walton/PA)

Newport boss James Rowberry is hopeful top scorer Dom Telford will return to face Port Vale on Saturday after a spell out with coronavirus.

The striker, who has scored 14 goals this season and 11 in his last seven Sky Bet League Two appearances, missed Tuesday’s 3-2 comeback victory over Sutton.

Lewis Collins came in for Telford in midweek and scored to give Rowberry food for thought.

Newport reverted to a back four at half-time against Sutton, with Aaron Lewis replacing left wing-back Ryan Haynes, and Rowberry could stick with a winning formula.

Vale, meanwhile, are facing an injury crisis up front with five forwards potentially missing for the trip to Rodney Parade.

Devante Rodney had to go off six minutes into the second half of Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Bristol Rovers with a back problem.

Midfielder Ben Garrity could step in up top again but Rodney’s injury makes him the latest striker on the casualty list, joining Jamie Proctor, James Wilson, George Lloyd and David Amoo.

Dave Worrall was also forced off at half-time against Rovers with a shoulder injury and the midfielder will be assessed.

