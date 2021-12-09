Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ryan Lowe waiting on trio ahead of first game as Preston boss against Barnsley

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 12.21pm
Ryan Lowe was appointed as Preston boss on Tuesday (Tim Markland/PA)
Ryan Lowe was appointed as Preston boss on Tuesday (Tim Markland/PA)

Preston play their first match under new boss Ryan Lowe when they host Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

Having sacked Frankie McAvoy on Monday, North End brought in Lowe the following day after he resigned from his role at Plymouth.

Lowe has said Ched Evans, who played the full duration of last Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Blackburn, Andrew Hughes and Sepp Van Den Berg have been “struggling”.

That trio are being assessed, along with Tom Barkhuizen and Josh Murphy.

Barnsley appear to have no fresh injury concerns following their 1-1 draw with Huddersfield last weekend.

That was a fourth match for the Tykes under Poya Asbaghi, who succeeded Markus Schopp last month.

The quartet of games have seen the team beaten by Fulham and Swansea before drawing with Peterborough and then claiming another point against the Terriers last time out.

They currently lie second-bottom of the table, eight points adrift of safety, while Preston are 18th, nine clear of the drop zone.

More from The Courier