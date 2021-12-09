No new worries for Graeme Lee as Hartlepool face Scunthorpe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hartlepool boss Graeme Lee has no fresh injury or suspension problems as he looks to make it a hat-trick of victories since taking charge when Scunthorpe visit.

Pools came from behind to beat Rochdale 2-1 in midweek – ending a run of five straight Sky Bet League Two defeats – and Lee praised his substitutes for their part in the win.

Midfielder Tom Crawford and teenage forward Joe Grey impressed after coming on for the closing stages and will hope to have played their way into contention.

Jordan Cook is the only injury absentee and he is edging closer to a return.

Keith Hill made five changes to his Scunthorpe line-up at Stevenage on Tuesday night and saw his side come away with a point in a 1-1 draw.

Forward Ryan Loft returned from injury as a second-half substitute in that game and will hope to feature more prominently at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Mason O’Malley and Rory Watson were also back for the Boro game and should keep their places.

Lewis Thompson and Alex Perry dropped out of the squad altogether in midweek and it remains to be seen if they come back in.