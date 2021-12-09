Ousseynou Cisse and Jordan Clarke doubts for Oldham ahead of Forest Green clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oldham have a pair of injury problems to concern them ahead of Saturday’s clash with Forest Green.

Midfielder Ousseynou Cisse went off early in the second half with a shoulder injury during Tuesday’s last-minute defeat to Tranmere.

Defender Jordan Clarke missed the game due to an injury of his own, with the pair’s problems affecting what had previously been a full-strength squad for interim manager Selim Benachour.

Forward Junior Luamba was an unused substitute after returning from a near three-month lay-off and will hope for an opportunity to add to his seven first-team appearances this season.

Forest Green can welcome Udoka Godwin-Malife back from suspension.

The defender missed Tuesday’s win at Harrogate after being sent off against Bristol Rovers.

His return against the Latics is by no means assured after Kane Wilson returned from two games out to star in his place against Town.

Rovers have reported no other injury problems as they bid to extend their dominant position at the top of League Two, six points clear with a game in hand.