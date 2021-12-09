Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo remain unavailable for Huddersfield duty

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 1.21pm
Huddersfield’s Jonathan Hogg receives treatment for an injury (Simon Galloway/PA)
Huddersfield’s Jonathan Hogg receives treatment for an injury (Simon Galloway/PA)

Huddersfield are nursing a few injury problems as they prepare to welcome Coventry to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Jonathan Hogg is still not available for the Terriers and it is yet to be known when the 33-year-old will make his return.

Fellow midfielder Alex Vallejo continues his recovery after undergoing knee surgery and will also be out for a long period of time.

Jordan Rhodes is edging closer to returning following a back injury. The forward has featured for the B team recently and may be in Terriers boss Carlos Corberan’s plans for the weekend.

Gustavo Hamer is a doubt as the Sky Blues travel to Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder was forced off just before the break in Coventry’s 2-1 loss to West Brom last weekend due to a recurrence of the foot injury which kept him out of the side that played Bournemouth.

Defender Michael Rose returned from illness last time out and will be looking to make it back-to-back starts.

Forward Martyn Waghorn and defender Jake Clarke-Salter both remain out with injuries.