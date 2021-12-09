Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo remain unavailable for Huddersfield duty

An error occurred. Please try again.

Huddersfield are nursing a few injury problems as they prepare to welcome Coventry to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Captain Jonathan Hogg is still not available for the Terriers and it is yet to be known when the 33-year-old will make his return.

Fellow midfielder Alex Vallejo continues his recovery after undergoing knee surgery and will also be out for a long period of time.

Jordan Rhodes is edging closer to returning following a back injury. The forward has featured for the B team recently and may be in Terriers boss Carlos Corberan’s plans for the weekend.

Gustavo Hamer is a doubt as the Sky Blues travel to Yorkshire.

The 24-year-old defensive midfielder was forced off just before the break in Coventry’s 2-1 loss to West Brom last weekend due to a recurrence of the foot injury which kept him out of the side that played Bournemouth.

Defender Michael Rose returned from illness last time out and will be looking to make it back-to-back starts.

Forward Martyn Waghorn and defender Jake Clarke-Salter both remain out with injuries.