Fleetwood still without suspended Daniel Batty against Gillingham

Fleetwood will again be without Daniel Batty in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One home clash with Gillingham.

The midfielder continues to serve the suspension resulting from his straight red card in the 5-1 loss at Accrington last Saturday.

Three days later Fleetwood beat Bolton 3-0 at Highbury Stadium to end an eight-match winless run.

The Cod Army, who have had Stephen Crainey as interim manager for the last three games, are currently 21st in the table, a point adrift of safety.

Gillingham, one point and one place worse off, have defender Ryan Jackson suspended after he was sent off in Tuesday’s 5-1 reverse at Rotherham – their fourth successive league defeat.

The game also saw fresh additions to the Gills’ considerable injury list, with Max Ehmer suffering a shoulder dislocation and John Akinde feeling a hamstring issue.

Skipper Kyle Dempsey and top scorer Vadaine Oliver are among those in Steve Evans’ squad who were already on the sidelines.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming could return after missing the Rotherham contest due to coronavirus-related reasons.