Cheltenham manager Michael Duff could make changes for Lincoln clash

Cheltenham manager Michael Duff could make changes ahead of his side’s clash with Lincoln after they were thrashed 5-0 by Cambridge in midweek.

Will Boyle could be a doubt for the side, with Duff revealing to the club website post-Cambridge he opted not to put the defender on the bench as he had “missed too much football” with his injury, and wanted to ensure he “doesn’t break down again”.

Conor Thomas and Taylor Perry are also expected to miss out for the Robins with injury.

Kyle Vassell and Charlie Raglan came off the bench against the U’s as they continue to build up fitness and get more minutes after returning from injury.

Lincoln will be without the suspended TJ Eyoma for their trip to Cheltenham.

The defender was given his marching orders with a straight red card against Crewe in midweek after tripping Ben Knight.

Adam Jackson could be a doubt for the Imps after he was forced to leave the field against Crewe with a concussion.

Anthony Scully is also doubtful having not featured since Lincoln’s draw with Doncaster last month.