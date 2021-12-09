West Brom welcome duo back from suspension to face Reading

An error occurred. Please try again.

Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby can return when West Brom host Reading in the Championship on Saturday.

The midfield duo missed last weekend’s vital 2-1 win at Coventry through suspension but are available again to boss Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies manager will face a big selection call, however, after the performance of youngster Taylor Gardner-Hickman in the win over the Sky Blues.

Gardner-Hickman partnered Alex Mowatt in midfield in Coventry, with the new pairing impressing and creating a new conundrum for their boss.

Liam Moore and Junior Hoilett are both back in contention for Reading.

Captain Moore and ex-Cardiff winger Hoilett have been out of action for several weeks but both returned to full training this week.

Andy Yiadom will also face a late fitness test as he steps up his own return.

Boss Veljko Paunovic will hope to have that trio available for the Baggies trip, with as many as eight other senior stars still sidelined.