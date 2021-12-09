Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tennai Watson set to keep his place for MK Dons

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.13pm
Tennai Watson, pictured, will hope to feature again for MK Dons (Tess Derry/PA)
Tennai Watson will hope to keep his place when MK Dons host Oxford.

The defender scored his first career goal in the 1-1 draw with Plymouth in midweek on his return from injury.

Harry Darling is a doubt with a hamstring issue, with Aden Baldwin ready to step in if required.

Striker Troy Parrott could come into contention for a start having appeared off the bench against Argyle.

Cameron Brannagan is doubtful for Oxford due to a hamstring issue.

The midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Doncaster and faces a late check before the trip.

James Henry replaced Brannagan at Doncaster and netted the winning goal, so he will come into contention to start.

Goalkeeper Jack Stevens could be back in the matchday squad for the first time since October, having been dealing with glandular fever.

