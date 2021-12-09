Tennai Watson set to keep his place for MK Dons

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tennai Watson will hope to keep his place when MK Dons host Oxford.

The defender scored his first career goal in the 1-1 draw with Plymouth in midweek on his return from injury.

Harry Darling is a doubt with a hamstring issue, with Aden Baldwin ready to step in if required.

Striker Troy Parrott could come into contention for a start having appeared off the bench against Argyle.

Cameron Brannagan is doubtful for Oxford due to a hamstring issue.

The midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in Tuesday’s 2-1 win at Doncaster and faces a late check before the trip.

James Henry replaced Brannagan at Doncaster and netted the winning goal, so he will come into contention to start.

Goalkeeper Jack Stevens could be back in the matchday squad for the first time since October, having been dealing with glandular fever.