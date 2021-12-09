Stoke midfielder Romaine Sawyers likely to miss Middlesbrough match

An error occurred. Please try again.

Stoke midfielder Romaine Sawyers is in danger of missing Saturday’s home game against Middlesbrough.

Sawyers, who is on loan from West Brom, limped out of the 2-0 win at QPR last Sunday with a thigh injury and has undergone a scan.

Stoke are already without injured quartet Harry Souttar, Joe Bursik, Jordan Thompson and Nick Powell.

Tyrese Campbell is fit, however, with the striker’s withdrawal at QPR due to fatigue and not because of a muscle injury.

Middlesbrough are expected to be unchanged again after back-to-back Sky Bet Championship wins over Huddersfield and Swansea.

New Boro boss Chris Wilder was able to include Dael Fry and Martin Payero in his matchday squad for the first time against Swansea, the pair having recovered from injury.

James Lea Siliki, Onel Hernandez and Uche Ikpeazu built up their fitness in a midweek friendly against Huddersfield and the trio will provide options from the bench.

Lee Peltier is set to be absent again with a hamstring injury.