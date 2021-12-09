Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stoke midfielder Romaine Sawyers likely to miss Middlesbrough match

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.21pm
Stoke midfielder Romaine Sawyers is in danger of missing Saturday’s home game against Middlesbrough.

Sawyers, who is on loan from West Brom, limped out of the 2-0 win at QPR last Sunday with a thigh injury and has undergone a scan.

Stoke are already without injured quartet Harry Souttar, Joe Bursik, Jordan Thompson and Nick Powell.

Tyrese Campbell is fit, however, with the striker’s withdrawal at QPR due to fatigue and not because of a muscle injury.

Middlesbrough are expected to be unchanged again after back-to-back Sky Bet Championship wins over Huddersfield and Swansea.

New Boro boss Chris Wilder was able to include Dael Fry and Martin Payero in his matchday squad for the first time against Swansea, the pair having recovered from injury.

James Lea Siliki, Onel Hernandez and Uche Ikpeazu built up their fitness in a midweek friendly against Huddersfield and the trio will provide options from the bench.

Lee Peltier is set to be absent again with a hamstring injury.

