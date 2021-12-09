Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran Freeman signs new contract with Dundee United

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.49pm
Dundee Utd’s Kieran Freeman has signed a new deal (PA)

Dundee United full-back Kieran Freeman has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 21-year-old has committed his future to Tannadice until the summer of 2024.

Freeman came through the United youth academy and represented Scotland at under-15 and under-16 levels before moving to Southampton at the age of 16.

The defender spent most of his time in England out through injury but has revived his career since returning to Tayside.

After spending last season on loan at Peterhead, Freeman has made 12 appearances for United.

“I’m really happy with the new deal,” he told the club’s official website. “It’s a good place to be at the minute and I’m absolutely loving it here, especially with my recent playing time this season.

“When the opportunity to extend my contract came up there were no other thoughts in my head. I just wanted to get it signed and keep being at this club.”

Sporting director Tony Asghar added: “Kieran has shown great character and resilience so far in his career and since he came back to the club, his attitude and application has been first-class.

“He has seized an opportunity for regular starts recently and has reinforced our belief in his attributes.

“He fully deserves this extension and we expect to see Kieran continue to grow and develop under our guidance.”

