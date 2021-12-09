Kwame Poku could return for Peterborough against Millwall

An error occurred. Please try again.

Peterborough should have midfielder Kwame Poku back in the squad for the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall.

Poku fractured a bone in his hand in action for the Under-23s but has been given the all-clear to play again with a cast.

Midfielder Joe Ward could also be available following illness, but Joel Randall is not set to be considered after a spell on the sidelines with Covid-19.

Forwards Jack Marriott (hamstring) and Ricky-Jade Jones (hip) both continue their own recovery.

Millwall are set to again be without midfielders Connor Mahoney and Ryan Leonard.

Winger Mahoney has not featured for the first team since the end of September after picking up a hamstring problem while playing for the Under-23s and has yet to resume full training.

Leonard is looking at up to three months of rehabilitation following surgery during which a plate was fitted in his troublesome ankle.

On-loan Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard has been ruled out until March after suffering a knee injury, which also needed an operation.