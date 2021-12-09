Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Kwame Poku could return for Peterborough against Millwall

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 4.55pm
Peterborough midfielder Kwame Poku (left) is set to play in a cast (Tim Goode/PA)
Peterborough midfielder Kwame Poku (left) is set to play in a cast (Tim Goode/PA)

Peterborough should have midfielder Kwame Poku back in the squad for the Sky Bet Championship match against Millwall.

Poku fractured a bone in his hand in action for the Under-23s but has been given the all-clear to play again with a cast.

Midfielder Joe Ward could also be available following illness, but Joel Randall is not set to be considered after a spell on the sidelines with Covid-19.

Forwards Jack Marriott (hamstring) and Ricky-Jade Jones (hip) both continue their own recovery.

Millwall are set to again be without midfielders Connor Mahoney and Ryan Leonard.

Winger Mahoney has not featured for the first team since the end of September after picking up a hamstring problem while playing for the Under-23s and has yet to resume full training.

Leonard is looking at up to three months of rehabilitation following surgery during which a plate was fitted in his troublesome ankle.

On-loan Arsenal defender Daniel Ballard has been ruled out until March after suffering a knee injury, which also needed an operation.

