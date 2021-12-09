Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crewe hoping for good news on injury front ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 5.13pm
Crewe boss David Artell hopes his side can maintain their recent momentum (Mike Egerton/PA)
Crewe boss David Artell hopes his side can maintain their recent momentum (Mike Egerton/PA)

Crewe boss David Artell hopes for some good news on the injury front as his side prepare to face Sheffield Wednesday at Gresty Road.

The Alex grabbed a much-needed win over Lincoln in midweek and Artell is confident a number of his absentees could be fit to return.

Travis Johnson is pushing for a return to the starting line-up after having to settle for a place on the bench against the Red Imps.

Defenders Callum McFadzean (ankle) and Kayne Ramsay (lower leg) are closing in on fitness but Donervon Daniels (hamstring) is expected to remain absent.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore may make some changes as his side look to extend their current unbeaten run to 12 League One games.

Moore is without midfielder Massimo Luongo who is suspended following his red card in the midweek goalless draw at Portsmouth.

Chey Dunkley, who missed the Pompey trip with a muscle injury, and Ciaran Brennan (thigh) are both doubts.

Josh Windass is set to return after being rested but Dennis Adeniran (hamstring), Dominic Iorfa (hip) and Sam Hutchinson (Achilles) are expected to remain on the sidelines.

