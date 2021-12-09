Padraig Amond to continue up front as Exeter miss Sam Nombe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Padraig Amond should continue up front in Exeter’s League Two clash with Tranmere.

Amond found the net in Exeter’s 2-1 home loss to Northampton on Tuesday and is under additional pressure to perform with influential striker Sam Nombe set to miss the next few months with a torn hamstring.

Midfielder Tim Dieng also missed out against the Cobblers with a quad injury.

The Grecians will be determined to hit back to winning ways having suffered their first home defeat of the campaign.

Charlie Jolley will hope to retain his place up front for Tranmere.

The 20-year-old was recalled from his loan spell at non-league Chester, immediately vindicating that call with a last-minute winner in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory at Oldham.

Now the Liverpool-born striker will be hoping that last-ditch goal will be enough to keep him in the Tranmere starting XI.

Paul Glatzel remains a doubt with a hamstring injury.