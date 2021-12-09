Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connor Brown likely to remain in contention as Barrow take on Swindon

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 5.31pm
Connor Brown (Mike Egerton/PA)
Connor Brown (Mike Egerton/PA)

Connor Brown is set to be available for Barrow’s clash with Swindon after making the most of a midweek off.

Brown returned for the FA Cup draw at Ipswich last weekend after missing three games with a chest infection, and earned a rest after Tuesday’s clash with Salford was postponed.

Boss Mark Cooper could plan to name an unchanged team against his former club as his side look to end a nine-match winless run in League Two.

But he will have one eye on the replay against Ipswich with a third-round clash against Barnsley at stake.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will have decisions to make as the Robins look to bounce back from a 4-1 midweek defeat at Orient.

Wales international Jonny Williams is set to return to the midfield, with Ben Gladwin the most likely to make way.

Defender Romoney Crichlow started on Tuesday night for the first time since the win at Oldham late in October and should keep his place.

Centre-half Mathieu Baudry remains a long-term injury victim, while midfielder Louis Reed is one booking away from a suspension after being shown his fourth yellow card of the League Two season on Tuesday.

