Connor Brown likely to remain in contention as Barrow take on Swindon

Connor Brown is set to be available for Barrow’s clash with Swindon after making the most of a midweek off.

Brown returned for the FA Cup draw at Ipswich last weekend after missing three games with a chest infection, and earned a rest after Tuesday’s clash with Salford was postponed.

Boss Mark Cooper could plan to name an unchanged team against his former club as his side look to end a nine-match winless run in League Two.

But he will have one eye on the replay against Ipswich with a third-round clash against Barnsley at stake.

Swindon head coach Ben Garner will have decisions to make as the Robins look to bounce back from a 4-1 midweek defeat at Orient.

Wales international Jonny Williams is set to return to the midfield, with Ben Gladwin the most likely to make way.

Defender Romoney Crichlow started on Tuesday night for the first time since the win at Oldham late in October and should keep his place.

Centre-half Mathieu Baudry remains a long-term injury victim, while midfielder Louis Reed is one booking away from a suspension after being shown his fourth yellow card of the League Two season on Tuesday.