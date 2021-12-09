Who could succeed Jack Ross as Hibernian manager?

The sacking of Jack Ross has left Hibernian’s board with a big decision over who to turn to as their next manager.

Here the PA news agency runs the rule over some of those who may be considered as potential successors.

Alex Neil

Alex Neil left Preston earlier this year (Nick Potts/PA)

Out of work since his four-year reign at Preston ended in March, the 40-year-old appears to be the standout candidate in the eyes of supporters. Shone in his first job at Hamilton, where his team relegated Hibs in a play-off in 2014, and was head-hunted by Norwich, where he was in charge for two years before taking over at Deepdale in 2017.

Derek McInnes

Derek McInnes enjoyed a lengthy reign at Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Also currently unattached after leaving Aberdeen in March. Enjoyed a largely fruitful eight-year reign at Pittodrie where he won the League Cup in 2014 and consistently had them in the top four of the top flight. Would certainly tick plenty of boxes.

Callum Davidson

Callum Davidson won a cup double at St Johnstone last term (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The 45-year-old former Scotland international’s stock was sky-high after he oversaw a historic cup double for St Johnstone in his first season as a manager. He was briefly linked with the Preston job earlier this week, but Saints’ struggles so far this term would appear to make him a less attractive option than he might have been a few months ago.

David Gray

David Gray is in caretaker charge of Hibs at present (Alan Rennie/PA)

The 33-year-old former club captain, who scored the winning goal in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, has been placed in caretaker charge. Retired from playing at the end of last season to become first-team coach. Highly-regarded at Easter Road and has ambitions to become a manager but it may be too early for him to be considered for the role just yet.

Kevin Thomson

Kevin Thomson, right, is currently in charge of Kelty Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another former Hibs captain, 37-year-old Thomson is further on in his development than Gray after starting his own coaching academy, managing Rangers’ youngsters, then making an impressive start to his senior managerial career with League Two side Kelty Hearts this term.

Alan Stubbs

Alan Stubbs won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016 (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Enjoyed two largely progressive years as Hibs head coach between 2014 and 2016 which culminated in him winning the Scottish Cup before defecting to Rotherham. Has spoken previously about being open to an Easter Road return although his struggles in his last two jobs, at Rotherham and St Mirren, could count against him.

Neil Lennon

Neil Lennon left Celtic earlier this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another previous Hibs manager who spent two and a half years at the club immediately after Stubbs. Won promotion from the Championship in his first season, then oversaw a fourth-place finish in the Premiership the following year before things started to unravel after the departures of key midfielders John McGinn, Scott Allan and Dylan McGeouch at the start of his third season. Out of work since leaving Celtic earlier this year.

Steve Kean

Steve Kean is Hibs’ academy director (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former Blackburn manager was hired as Hibs’ academy director last month, so is viewed as a contender by virtue of already being on the payroll. Would be a surprise if he was given the job since he has not been included in the three-man interim management team and would be an underwhelming appointment among supporters.