Sam Finley and Cian Harries suspended as Bristol Rovers host Rochdale

Bristol Rovers are missing midfielder Sam Finley and defender Cian Harries for their clash with Rochdale.

Both players were sent off in the 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale on Tuesday night and are suspended.

Finley, one of Rovers’ most effective players, starts a three-match ban and his place in the team could be taken by winger Luke Thomas.

“Obviously at this moment in time, we’ve got work to do and the good thing about this league is that everyone can beat everyone and you can get on runs,” boss Joey Barton said.

Rochdale are without Joe Dunne after the defender joined Stafford Rangers in a one-month loan deal.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane faces an extended spell in the treatment room because of a broken foot sustained in the 2-2 draw with Stevenage on November 23.

Alex Newby has missed the last three matches due to a groin issue but could be passed fit.

“We need to do all aspects of the game better than we did against Hartlepool,” said boss Robbie Stockdale, who was disappointed by Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Victoria Park.