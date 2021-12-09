Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Finley and Cian Harries suspended as Bristol Rovers host Rochdale

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 6.00pm
Bristol Rovers’ Sam Finley was shown a red card on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol Rovers’ Sam Finley was shown a red card on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)

Bristol Rovers are missing midfielder Sam Finley and defender Cian Harries for their clash with Rochdale.

Both players were sent off in the 2-1 home defeat to Port Vale on Tuesday night and are suspended.

Finley, one of Rovers’ most effective players, starts a three-match ban and his place in the team could be taken by winger Luke Thomas.

“Obviously at this moment in time, we’ve got work to do and the good thing about this league is that everyone can beat everyone and you can get on runs,” boss Joey Barton said.

Rochdale are without Joe Dunne after the defender joined Stafford Rangers in a one-month loan deal.

Midfielder Jimmy Keohane faces an extended spell in the treatment room because of a broken foot sustained in the 2-2 draw with Stevenage on November 23.

Alex Newby has missed the last three matches due to a groin issue but could be passed fit.

“We need to do all aspects of the game better than we did against Hartlepool,” said boss Robbie Stockdale, who was disappointed by Wednesday’s 2-1 defeat at Victoria Park.

More from The Courier