Portsmouth continue to be hit by illness ahead of Morecambe clash

An error occurred. Please try again.

Portsmouth will have just 14 senior players available for the visit of Morecambe in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The illness sweeping through the Portsmouth camp has sidelined another player, with Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs still not back in training following the sickness.

Lee Brown is out with a hamstring problem with Louis Thompson also not available with a hip injury.

A number of Academy players could be in line to feature after Harry Jewitt-White, Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford were called up to the bench against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Morecambe could have Jonathan Obika available.

He was named on the bench for his side’s win over Buxton on Saturday, but was absent from his side’s squad for the 5-0 defeat to Sunday.

However, if manager Stephen Robinson decides to make changes following the heavy defeat, he could be included in the matchday squad.

Morecambe are currently 20th in League One with five wins so far this season.