Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Portsmouth continue to be hit by illness ahead of Morecambe clash

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 7.11pm
Michael Jacobs is among a number of Portsmouth players sidelined with an illness (Adam Davy/PA)
Michael Jacobs is among a number of Portsmouth players sidelined with an illness (Adam Davy/PA)

Portsmouth will have just 14 senior players available for the visit of Morecambe in the Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The illness sweeping through the Portsmouth camp has sidelined another player, with Joe Morrell and Michael Jacobs still not back in training following the sickness.

Lee Brown is out with a hamstring problem with Louis Thompson also not available with a hip injury.

A number of Academy players could be in line to feature after Harry Jewitt-White, Harvey Hughes and Dan Gifford were called up to the bench against Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

Morecambe could have Jonathan Obika available.

He was named on the bench for his side’s win over Buxton on Saturday, but was absent from his side’s squad for the 5-0 defeat to Sunday.

However, if manager Stephen Robinson decides to make changes following the heavy defeat, he could be included in the matchday squad.

Morecambe are currently 20th in League One with five wins so far this season.

More from The Courier