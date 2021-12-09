Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rangers sent out a message with display in Lyon draw – Giovanni Van Bronckhorst

By Press Association
December 9 2021, 10.07pm
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst pleased with Lyon draw (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst pleased with Lyon draw (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst was pleased with the message Rangers sent out in their deserved 1-1 Europa League draw against Lyon in France.

The Ibrox men had already qualified for the knockout stage play-offs ahead of the final Group A game against the section winners, but they prevented the home side making it six wins out of six.

Scott Wright’s deflected goal before the break was cancelled out by a Calvin Bassey own goal early in the second half as Van Bronckhorst made it five matches unbeaten as Light Blues boss.

Rangers can look forward to the play-off draw on December 13, where they could face Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Porto, Sheriff Tiraspol, Zenit St Petersburg or Atalanta.

Afterwards, the Dutchman said:  “We were very happy with the performance. It can be really tough, especially away from home in Europe.

“Today it was against a tough opponent, but I think we were very brave with our possession. We like to play a possession game from the back and many times we had the right solutions.

“Overall I am really happy with the performance. Maybe we were dominant, but in the second half we didn’t create too many chances.

“In the end there were some dangerous crosses, but also Lyon had some chances.

“But I am very happy with the message we showed as a team. We came here not to defend, we came here to play our game and to develop our team because it is only my fifth game in charge with this team.

“I am happy that they are picking up my style of play, so in that aspect I am very happy with the performance.”

The Ibrox boss was up against long-time friend, Lyon boss Peter Bosz, with the relationship between the two Dutchmen stretching back to when Van Bronckhorst was coming through the Feyenoord academy and Bosz was first-team captain.

However, asked if he felt sorry for his former team-mate after stopping him completing the clean sweep of Group A wins, Van Bronckhorst said: “No, I don’t feel sorry for him because I am the coach of Rangers. I want the best result for my team.

“I am just happy we are both through to the next stages, so I am very happy for him as well.”

In a busy December schedule, Van Bronckhorst will immediately turn his attention to the cinch Premiership game against Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.

He said:  “We are flying straight back to Scotland now to prepare for the game, but we are used to it.

“There are only two days of rest and we will do everything we can tomorrow, we will recover and prepare ourselves technically for Hearts, which is a tough away game for us.

“But I am confident about my team with the performance we had today, so it is a case of resting really well and preparing for Sunday.”

