Sport

Hector Kyprianou a major doubt for Leyton Orient ahead of Crawley clash

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 11.01am
Hector Kyprianou is struggling with a hamstring injury (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Hector Kyprianou is a major doubt for Leyton Orient as they look to continue their fine recent form against Crawley.

The midfielder felt his hamstring in the warm-up for the midweek clash against Swindon and was replaced by veteran Darren Pratley for the 4-1 victory.

He will be assessed but manager Kenny Jackett revealed that next week’s clash against Tranmere may be a more realistic target, with Paul Smyth also hopeful of a return against Rovers.

Callum Reilly remains absent as Orient look to make it a hat-trick of big wins after scoring four times against both Swindon in League Two and Tranmere in the FA Cup.

Crawley boss John Yems is hopeful his side can “survive” their current injury crisis, with a dozen first-team players still missing for the short trip to east London.

Those problems worsened in the 1-1 draw against Walsall in midweek as Jake Hessenthaler came off injured in the first half and he will not be fit to face Orient.

Striker Kwesi Appiah missed the match at the Banks’s Stadium through illness but will be given as much time as possible to recover for the weekend.

In an attempt to rest the currently threadbare squad, Town are seeking to rearrange their match on Tuesday night against Eastbourne in the Sussex County Cup, with their next Sky Bet League Two game coming against Oldham on December 18.