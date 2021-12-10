Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren’s Charles Dunne out to heap more misery on Hibernian

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 11.19am
St Mirren’s Charles Dunne is looking to turn their form around (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren’s Charles Dunne is looking to turn their form around (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Charles Dunne aims to take advantage of Hibernian’s issues and revive St Mirren’s season.

David Gray will be in caretaker charge when Hibs visit Paisley on Saturday after Jack Ross was sacked along with his assistant and former St Mirren team-mate John Potter.

Ross was given the news immediately after Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat by Livingston, which left Premier Sports Cup finalists Hibs with four points from their last nine cinch Premiership matches.

Hibs had two of their back three, Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn, sent off in West Lothian and both will miss the trip to the SMISA Stadium.

Dunne said: “Obviously the manager got sacked and they have quite a few injuries and suspensions, so I think it’s a good chance for us to get a win and get on a roll ourselves.”

Saints are two points behind Hibs in the league after failing to record a win in eight matches.

“In football things change as quick as that,” Dunne said. “One win can fill a team full of confidence. We just need to get that win.

“There’s no point being negative. We are all positive and we have a good squad. We know things will turn round.”

Despite results, Dunne is enjoying a run in the team after a hamstring injury interrupted a promising start to his career with the Buddies.

“That injury came out of nowhere,” the former Motherwell defender said. “It was disappointing but I just had to deal with it.

“Then when I became fit I had to wait because the boys were doing well. Unfortunately Conor (McCarthy) got injured, but it gave me a chance to come in.

“Hopefully I just stay fit, try and do well for the team and hopefully stay in. Me not playing just gave me opportunities to build up my fitness so when I do get my chance I can play.”

