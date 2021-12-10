No new problems for Hull as they take on Bristol City

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hull manager Grant McCann revealed he has no new injury worries ahead of his side’s clash with Bristol City.

Tom Eaves could be involved after picking up an ankle injury against Reading last weekend, and the forward has been back on grass this week.

McCann also provided an update on Alfie Jones, who is back out running and is edging closer to a return.

The defender sustained a hamstring injury against West Brom earlier last month.

Andy King could be considered for Bristol City’s trip to Hull.

Manager Nigel Pearson said that King had been back training and that the midfielder “will be available for the Christmas programme”.

George Tanner could also be involved for the Robins after returning from a hamstring injury.

Nathan Baker is ruled out after sustaining a concussion against Sheffield United, with Pearson confirming the defender is undergoing tests and consultations.