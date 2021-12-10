Jefferson Lerma suspended again for Bournemouth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bournemouth must again do without Jefferson Lerma when they host Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship after he was handed an additional ban.

The Football Association announced on Friday that the Colombian had been fined £4,000 and suspended for another two matches – having already served a one-game ban – after a charge against him following his sending-off against Coventry was upheld.

Irish winger Robbie Brady is now considered ready to start by manager Scott Parker. Brady, who made his Cherries debut off the bench at Fulham last week, could fill in at left-back, with Adam Smith having been ruled out following a recurrence of a knee problem.

Lloyd Kelly, Junior Stanislas and Jordan Zemura, who all missed the draw at Craven Cottage with knocks, are back in training and could feature.

Blackburn are again without goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski but could welcome back Daniel Ayala and Sam Gallagher.

Kaminski missed last week’s derby win over Preston with a stomach muscle strain and is not ready to return, so Aynsley Pears could again deputise.

Former Liverpool and Middlesbrough defender Ayala is now back in training after two games out with an ankle injury.

Forward Gallagher is also nearing a return after missing five games with a calf issue.