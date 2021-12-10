Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

David Moyes happy to play the expectation game at high-flying West Ham

By Press Association
December 10 2021, 1.05pm
David Moyes has turned West Ham into top-four challengers (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes has turned West Ham into top-four challengers (John Walton/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes says he is comfortable living with high expectations at the club.

Moyes has turned the Hammers from relegation battlers to top-four challengers in less than two years and Premier League wins over Liverpool and Chelsea this term have shown that last season’s impressive campaign was not a flash in the pan.

They travel to Burnley on Sunday looking to consolidate fourth position and Moyes is enjoying the pressure.

“I think raising expectations is part of the manager’s job because it probably means you are doing well with the team,” he said.

“When you raise then you start saying, ‘Hang on a minute, this is expecting a lot of a team that is relatively new’.

“I think our rapid climb to the higher reaches of the Premier League is something that has been unbelievable, it has been a great achievement and not only that but to keep it going.

“We have only been doing this for a year and a half, we were in the relegation zone a year and a half ago.

“So we are at the early stages of being a side who has got big expectations but I am quite happy that we have got big expectations and I hope we are able to keep it up. Maybe we can, maybe we can’t.”

After last season’s sixth-placed finish, which brought Europa League football, questions were asked whether Moyes’ men could repeat the success, but the Scot thinks they have kicked on.

“I said at the start of the season, ‘Is there any chance we could get two more points than last year?’, because that would have caught Chelsea in a Champions League position,” he said.

“It doesn’t mean we are going to get there. That’s the challenge for us, to get another strong season. I was always worried that after last season you can sometimes have a bit of a dip, but I think we’ve done the opposite and got better.

“We have improved and gone again. We have got to keep those standards up. In recent weeks we have been playing a lot better than we have played.

“Overall, the players are still producing at a high level. I want that to continue right through the season.”

Moyes will be able to call on his big guns after making 11 changes for Thursday night’s Europa League loss to Dinamo Zagreb.

Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna Aaron Cresswell, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredricks are all injured.

More from The Courier